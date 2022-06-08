https://sputniknews.com/20220608/dozens-of-vehicles-destroyed-by-massive-fire-in-delhis-jamia-nagar---video-1096113056.html

Dozens of Vehicles Destroyed by Massive Fire in Delhi's Jamia Nagar - Video

Delhi has witnessed a series of blazes over the past few weeks amid a heatwave. The deadliest incident occurred in Mundka on 14 May, leaving 27 people dead and... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

A massive fire broke out at the electric car motor park in Delhi's Jamia Nagar district early on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed dozens of vehicles. According to Delhi Fire Brigade, a call was received at 5.02 a.m. about the fire at the Main Tikona Park. Eleven fire trucks were rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far, fire officials said.A total of ten cars, one motorbike, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws caught fire. Many of them were reduced to ash, the Delhi Fire Brigade said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said that a preliminary investigation suggested it could have occurred due to a short-circuit in an e-rickshaw parked in the area.

