https://sputniknews.com/20220608/democrats-ready-their-case-for-january-6-hearings-1096105879.html
Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6 Hearings
Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6 Hearings
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning the book War and Peace, and India testing a nuclear... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T10:28+0000
2022-06-08T10:28+0000
2022-06-08T10:28+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
democrats
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096105733_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a563a3d52e7d2b80188dc285f6cdd2.png
Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6th Hearings
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning the book War and Peace, and India testing a nuclear capable missile.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Summit of Americas, Skid Row, and Liberals Unable to Explain the Situation in UkraineThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Shootings on South Street, Liberal Policies on Homelessness, and Shootings in PhiladelphiaIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his coverage of The Summit of Americas, Mexico abstaining from attendance, and Kamala Harris. Jamarl discussed his conversations with international delegates and the countries uninvited by America. Jamarl spoke about the Los Angeles homelessness problem and the tourists to Los Angeles seeing the problem.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about meth users in Philadelphia, treatment for drug users, and the unspoken details on affordable housing. Thom detailed what P2P is and why this methamphetamine is so popular in Philadelphia. Thom spoke about the homeless in Philadelphia and the lack of progress in fixing the homelessness issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096105733_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb74593f5e18715b09a555bd20d0bd4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, democrats, аудио, radio
Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6 Hearings
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning the book War and Peace, and India testing a nuclear capable missile.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Summit of Americas, Skid Row, and Liberals Unable to Explain the Situation in Ukraine
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Shootings on South Street, Liberal Policies on Homelessness, and Shootings in Philadelphia
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his coverage of The Summit of Americas, Mexico abstaining from attendance, and Kamala Harris. Jamarl discussed his conversations with international delegates and the countries uninvited by America. Jamarl spoke about the Los Angeles homelessness problem and the tourists to Los Angeles seeing the problem.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about meth users in Philadelphia, treatment for drug users, and the unspoken details on affordable housing. Thom detailed what P2P is and why this methamphetamine is so popular in Philadelphia. Thom spoke about the homeless in Philadelphia and the lack of progress in fixing the homelessness issue.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.