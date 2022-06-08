https://sputniknews.com/20220608/democrats-ready-their-case-for-january-6-hearings-1096105879.html

Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6 Hearings

Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6 Hearings

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning the book War and Peace, and India testing a nuclear... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T10:28+0000

2022-06-08T10:28+0000

2022-06-08T10:28+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

democrats

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096105733_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a563a3d52e7d2b80188dc285f6cdd2.png

Democrats Ready Their Case for January 6th Hearings On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning the book War and Peace, and India testing a nuclear capable missile.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Summit of Americas, Skid Row, and Liberals Unable to Explain the Situation in UkraineThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Shootings on South Street, Liberal Policies on Homelessness, and Shootings in PhiladelphiaIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his coverage of The Summit of Americas, Mexico abstaining from attendance, and Kamala Harris. Jamarl discussed his conversations with international delegates and the countries uninvited by America. Jamarl spoke about the Los Angeles homelessness problem and the tourists to Los Angeles seeing the problem.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about meth users in Philadelphia, treatment for drug users, and the unspoken details on affordable housing. Thom detailed what P2P is and why this methamphetamine is so popular in Philadelphia. Thom spoke about the homeless in Philadelphia and the lack of progress in fixing the homelessness issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, democrats, аудио, radio