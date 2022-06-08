Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on High Alert After India Receives Al-Qaeda Threats
© AP Photo / Rishi LekhiRiot policemen stand guard next to a barricade set up near a mosque and a temple a day after communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, a neighborhood in northwest Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Police in India's capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured.
© AP Photo / Rishi Lekhi
India is dealing with a backlash from Gulf countries and Muslim communities after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson was accused of mocking the Quran and Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. The ruling BJP has suspended the spokesperson and publicly clarified that the remarks did not represent its official position.
Police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert after Al-Qaeda* in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened to carry out suicide bombings in response to "insulting" remarks.
The warning came days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman made controversial remarks against the Quran and Prophet Mohammad during a heated exchange of words in a TV debate. She has since been suspended by the ruling party, which has condemned her comments.
Security has been beefed up in the Indian capital Delhi after intelligence agencies informed police about the threats.
“The situation is volatile after some politicians gave controversial statements. We are monitoring the situation closely. The police personnel have been asked to be on alert and in case of any suspicious activities, action will be taken as per the situation,” a police official told Sputnik.
Similarly, Uttar Pradesh police have also stepped up security. The situation in Delhi's neighbouring state is already tense due to recent violence in the city of Kanpur on Friday, in which some parts of the city saw rioting after Muslim prayers when members of two communities engaged in brick-batting and hurled bombs in a bid to shut down local as a sign of protest against the BJP’s politician’s comments.
So far, police have arrested a local BJP politician and 12 others in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number detained to 51.
In a threat letter dated 6 June, the AQIS said it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”.
The letter said: “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings... in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”
“We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian... The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments,” the letter continued.
As part of the kickback, Gulf countries also strongly condemned the BJP politician’s comments earlier this week.
*Al-Qaeda* in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in many countries, including Russia.