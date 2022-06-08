https://sputniknews.com/20220608/breaking---military-aircraft-reportedly-carrying-nuclear-material-crashes-in-california-1096135809.html

V-22 Osprey Aircraft Crashes in Eastern California, Four of Five Crew Reportedly Dead

V-22 Osprey Aircraft Crashes in Eastern California, Four of Five Crew Reportedly Dead

A US military aircraft transporting has crashed in the southeastern California desert. Initial reports suggested it might have been carrying nuclear material... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T21:40+0000

2022-06-08T21:40+0000

2022-06-08T21:54+0000

us military

nuclear material

crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the incident to Sputnik, but said the aircraft was not carrying nuclear material."I can confirm there was an V-22 crash in Glamis, California. There was no nuclear material on board. We don't have any additional information," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. They could not confirm reports of casualties.Four of the five crew are reportedly dead, with the fifth person unaccounted for, according to local news.The crash was reported in Imperial County near the town of Glamis, about 20 miles north of the US-Mexico border and 23 miles west of the Arizona border.Naval Air Facility El Centro, located about 36 miles west of the crash vicinity, said on social media they had received reports of the crash and were investigating, but gave no further information.The V-22 Osprey is an aircraft used by the US Navy and Marine Corps that can rotate its rotors to fly like a helicopter or like an aircraft. It is notorious for crashing, with the Department of the Navy delaying its adoption for years as problems were sorted out.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us military, nuclear material, crash