Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed at Zvartnots Airport as Russian FM Lavrov Lands in Armenia
A bomb disposal squad and emergency services have been deployed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia following an anonymous tip claiming that a bomb had been planted at the facility. Several groups of firefighters, rescuers and psychologists were also sent to the airport.Following a sweep of the airport with a K-9 unit, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that no explosive device was found.The anonymous tip about an explosive device was received soon after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's plane landed at Zvartnots airport. The minister arrived on a diplomatic visit during which he will meet with his Armenian counterpart, as well as the prime minister and the president.Lavrov arrived in Yerevan following a trip to Ankara, Turkey, where he discussed restarting talks with Ukraine, ending the Russian special military operation, and matters regarding grain supplies from Ukrainian ports.
russia
13:07 GMT 08.06.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 08.06.2022)
