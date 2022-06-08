https://sputniknews.com/20220608/bojo-continues-work-despite-no-confidence-vote-1096105131.html
BoJo Continues Work Despite No-Confidence Vote
BoJo Continues Work Despite No-Confidence Vote
By the skin of his teeth, Boris Johnson beat back a vote of no confidence, effectively receiving a rebuke from his fellow Conservative as their party leader... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T04:00+0000
2022-06-08T04:00+0000
2022-06-08T04:00+0000
uk
boris johnson
cartoons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096106952_0:47:1200:722_1920x0_80_0_0_245a3a4668707bb4ffb1decb89cc74a6.jpg
The vote is a major red flag for the UK’s 57 year-old prime minister, who has also been raked over the coals for partying at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns. He also faces an uphill battle in tackling unwavering inflation that has Britons fearing a recession. Despite helping his party win a landslide victory in 2019, Johnson’s current credibility is clearly slipping.Johnson’s polling numbers are faltering too, with 54% of Britons saying that Johnson is unfit to be in office. The PM was booed by some members of the public during a jubilee service on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and allied Europe and the United States have picked up the scent of BoJo’s crashing popularity.BoJo doesn’t see it that way, however, and has labeled the tallied vote as “a golden chance” to “end the media’s favorite obsession” with the intoxicated bashes thrown at his home and office at Downing Street. He surmised the vote as a “decisive” decision that would allow the Tories to “move on” and focus on the “stuff” that is most important to Brits.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096106952_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_704577e39008d1b769411027724628e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
uk, boris johnson, cartoons
BoJo Continues Work Despite No-Confidence Vote
By the skin of his teeth, Boris Johnson beat back a vote of no confidence, effectively receiving a rebuke from his fellow Conservative as their party leader. Johnson won 211 to 148, scraping by the 180 votes he needed to hold onto office.
The vote
is a major red flag for the UK’s 57 year-old prime minister, who has also been raked over the coals for partying at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns. He also faces an uphill battle in tackling unwavering inflation that has Britons fearing a recession. Despite helping his party win a landslide victory in 2019, Johnson’s current credibility is clearly slipping.
Johnson’s polling numbers are faltering too, with 54% of Britons saying that Johnson is unfit to be in office. The PM was booed by some members of the public during a jubilee service on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and allied Europe and the United States have picked up the scent of BoJo’s crashing popularity.
BoJo doesn’t see it that way, however, and has labeled the tallied vote as “a golden chance” to “end the media’s favorite obsession” with the intoxicated bashes thrown at his home and office at Downing Street. He surmised the vote as a “decisive” decision that would allow the Tories to “move on” and focus on the “stuff” that is most important to Brits.