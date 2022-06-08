https://sputniknews.com/20220608/biden-stumbles-while-boarding-air-force-one---video-1096132560.html
Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One - VIDEO
Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One - VIDEO
This is not the first time that the president has had less than graceful walk up the Air Force One stairs. He has repeatedly slipped on the stairs, while in
US President Joe Biden has stumbled while boarding Air Force One on his way to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas.This time the 79-year-old president managed to keep his balance and successfully reached the top of the stairs.Just a few months ago, POTUS was filmed tripping twice before falling to his knees while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered swiftly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.
US President Joe Biden has stumbled while boarding Air Force One on his way to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas.
This time the 79-year-old president managed to keep his balance and successfully reached the top of the stairs.
Just a few months ago, POTUS was filmed tripping twice before falling to his knees while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered swiftly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.