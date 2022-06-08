International
Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One - VIDEO
US President Joe Biden has stumbled while boarding Air Force One on his way to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas.This time the 79-year-old president managed to keep his balance and successfully reached the top of the stairs.Just a few months ago, POTUS was filmed tripping twice before falling to his knees while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered swiftly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.
us, joe biden, air force one

Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One - VIDEO

18:27 GMT 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasinghePresident Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
