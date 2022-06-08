International
At Least Ten Reported Dead in Train Crash in Iran - Photos
According to state TV, the incident occurred on a railway connecting the cities of Tabas and Yazd. Emergency services and paramedics were dispatched at the site of the crash, and an investigation in the catastrophe has been launched.
A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of at least 10 people, IRNA news agency reported. Up to five of the seven railway carriages derailed - some reports suggest that the accident was caused by a collision with an excavator which had been left on the railway tracks.According to a spokesman for the department, 15 people are in critical condition and about 50 people were injured. Two Red Crescent aid teams and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.Several photos, purportedly depicting the derailed train, have emerged online; however, they have yet to be officially confirmed.
At Least Ten Reported Dead in Train Crash in Iran - Photos

04:49 GMT 08.06.2022 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 08.06.2022)
According to state TV, the incident occurred on a railway connecting the cities of Tabas and Yazd. Emergency services and paramedics were dispatched at the site of the crash, and an investigation in the catastrophe has been launched.
Up to five of the seven railway carriages derailed - some reports suggest that the accident was caused by a collision with an excavator which had been left on the railway tracks.

"At 5:30 this morning, the Mashhad-Yazd passenger train derailed on the Tabas axis, and unfortunately five people died in this accident," a statement from Iran's central emergency department said.

According to a spokesman for the department, 15 people are in critical condition and about 50 people were injured. Two Red Crescent aid teams and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.
Several photos, purportedly depicting the derailed train, have emerged online; however, they have yet to be officially confirmed.
