At Least Ten Reported Dead in Train Crash in Iran - Photos

According to state TV, the incident occurred on a railway connecting the cities of Tabas and Yazd. Emergency services and paramedics were dispatched at the... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of at least 10 people, IRNA news agency reported. Up to five of the seven railway carriages derailed - some reports suggest that the accident was caused by a collision with an excavator which had been left on the railway tracks.According to a spokesman for the department, 15 people are in critical condition and about 50 people were injured. Two Red Crescent aid teams and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.Several photos, purportedly depicting the derailed train, have emerged online; however, they have yet to be officially confirmed.

