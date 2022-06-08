International
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/arizona-executes-man-for-1984-killing-of-8-year-old-girl---attorney-general-1096134191.html
Arizona Executes Man for 1984 Killing of 8-Year-Old Girl - Attorney General
Arizona Executes Man for 1984 Killing of 8-Year-Old Girl - Attorney General
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Arizona executed Frank Atwood, 66, by lethal injection on Wednesday for killing a child 38 years ago, Arizona Attorney General Mark... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T20:18+0000
2022-06-08T20:18+0000
death penalty
arizona
arizona attorney general's office
crime
murder
mark brnovich
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104734/26/1047342617_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_21bb3f751350591dde00c46f313280b5.jpg
"To an innocent child whose life was brutally taken and a family that has had to endure decades of suffering, Arizonans will never forget," Brnovich said. "Today, we remember Vicki Lynne and stand together with her loved ones and the Tucson community as their unwavering quest for justice is finally realized."Brnovich said the execution occurred at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence. Atwood was sentenced to death more than three decades ago and had exhausted all appeals.The attorney general said on September 17, 1984, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, 8, was riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when Atwood kidnapped and murdered her. They said Atwood discarded Hoskinson’s body in the Tucson desert and absconded to Texas. A hiker discovered Vicki’s remains in April 1985. Atwood had previously been convicted in California of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping, committed against two young children. He was paroled from the kidnapping sentence and moved to Tucson in September 1984, violating his California parole. Investigators said he kidnapped Vicki Lynne days later.There are 111 incarcerated individuals on Arizona's death row and 22 have exhausted all their appeals, Brnovich said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/human-dignity-death-penalty-incompatible-biden-must-act-to-end-practice-rights-activist-says-1092587123.html
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104734/26/1047342617_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_830190bd47cb6a9e477e00fe561b890e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death penalty, arizona, arizona attorney general's office, crime, murder, mark brnovich

Arizona Executes Man for 1984 Killing of 8-Year-Old Girl - Attorney General

20:18 GMT 08.06.2022
CC0 / / Euthanasia
Euthanasia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Arizona executed Frank Atwood, 66, by lethal injection on Wednesday for killing a child 38 years ago, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced.
"To an innocent child whose life was brutally taken and a family that has had to endure decades of suffering, Arizonans will never forget," Brnovich said. "Today, we remember Vicki Lynne and stand together with her loved ones and the Tucson community as their unwavering quest for justice is finally realized."
Brnovich said the execution occurred at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence. Atwood was sentenced to death more than three decades ago and had exhausted all appeals.
The execution room is shown Friday, Nov. 18, 2011, at the Oregon State Penitentiary, in Salem, Ore - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
Human Dignity, Death Penalty Incompatible, Biden Must Act to End Practice, Rights Activist Says
28 January, 18:55 GMT
The attorney general said on September 17, 1984, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, 8, was riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when Atwood kidnapped and murdered her. They said Atwood discarded Hoskinson’s body in the Tucson desert and absconded to Texas.
A hiker discovered Vicki’s remains in April 1985. Atwood had previously been convicted in California of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping, committed against two young children. He was paroled from the kidnapping sentence and moved to Tucson in September 1984, violating his California parole. Investigators said he kidnapped Vicki Lynne days later.
There are 111 incarcerated individuals on Arizona's death row and 22 have exhausted all their appeals, Brnovich said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала