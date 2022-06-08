https://sputniknews.com/20220608/angela-merkel-offers-explanation-for-her-mysterious-shaking-fits-1096110384.html

Angela Merkel Offers Explanation for Her Mysterious Shaking Fits

Merkel's health became a major concern back in 2019, after several bouts of an uncontrollable tremor that were caught on camera. One time, she even had to... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel explained why she infamously started shaking uncontrollably during once incident in 2019, during her last term. According to the former chancellor, there were two main reasons - a death in the family and the lack of water.Cameras first caught Merkel shaking uncontrollably in June 2019, during a welcoming ceremony for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and within a span of few months the chancellor was spotted shaking several more times. She blamed the fits on intense heat and dehydration, and later took a vacation to address the issue.

