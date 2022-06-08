https://sputniknews.com/20220608/angela-merkel-offers-explanation-for-her-mysterious-shaking-fits-1096110384.html
Angela Merkel Offers Explanation for Her Mysterious Shaking Fits
Angela Merkel Offers Explanation for Her Mysterious Shaking Fits
Merkel's health became a major concern back in 2019, after several bouts of an uncontrollable tremor that were caught on camera. One time, she even had to... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel explained why she infamously started shaking uncontrollably during once incident in 2019, during her last term. According to the former chancellor, there were two main reasons - a death in the family and the lack of water.Cameras first caught Merkel shaking uncontrollably in June 2019, during a welcoming ceremony for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and within a span of few months the chancellor was spotted shaking several more times. She blamed the fits on intense heat and dehydration, and later took a vacation to address the issue.
Angela Merkel Offers Explanation for Her Mysterious Shaking Fits
07:14 GMT 08.06.2022
Merkel's health became a major concern back in 2019, after several bouts of an uncontrollable tremor that were caught on camera. One time, she even had to break protocol, sitting through the German national anthem during a welcome ceremony for the Lithuanian president.
Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel explained why she infamously started shaking uncontrollably during once incident in 2019, during her last term. According to the former chancellor, there were two main reasons - a death in the family and the lack of water.
"Firstly, I was very exhausted after the death of my mother, it affected me more than I thought. Secondly, it was due to a restriction in drinking water, which eventually led to a kind of fear of getting into such a situation, and I found a good solution by putting a chair on the podium and listening to the national anthem while I sat," Merkel stated.
Cameras first caught Merkel shaking uncontrollably
in June 2019, during a welcoming ceremony for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and within a span of few months the chancellor was spotted shaking several more times. She blamed the fits on intense heat and dehydration, and later took a vacation to address the issue.