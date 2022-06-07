https://sputniknews.com/20220607/us-rains-terror-abroad-while-it-refuses-to-rein-in-terror-at-home-1096070922.html

US Rains Terror Abroad While It Refuses to Rein in Terror at Home

US Rains Terror Abroad While It Refuses to Rein in Terror at Home

Ohio House Approves Genital Exams On Youth, Consortium News Faces New Censorship Attacks, BAMN Reviews HBO's "We Own This City"

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a new bill passed by the Ohio House of Representatives that would ban all transgender students from playing high school and college sports and require genital exams of children and young adults in any disputes, how the growing attack on LGBTQ and trans rights by right-wing politicians has been met by almost no resistance from Democrats and why those attacks are an affront to all working and poor people, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent order to ban gender affirming care for transgender youth and medicaid recipients, and how these actions coming during pride month demonstrate the superficiality of pro-LGBTQ statements by corporations as LGBTQ people face hundreds of legislative threats to their rights.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss continuing attacks on alternative media, this time by the NewsGuard and its attacks against Consortium News calling dissent on mainstream media narratives “disinformation,” who is behind NewsGuard and its role in drumming up more support for war, and how this fits into the ongoing efforts to label alternative voices as “disinformation” in light of the recently Disinformation Governance Board from the Department of Homeland Security.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss “We Own This City,” a recent HBO show which showcases the abuse and corruption from the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the reality of that unit’s crimes, the show’s neglect of the complicity of politicians in enabling that abuse, the show’s superficial treatment of the abuse of the task force and what long-standing issues that enabled such action, and the fallout for black Baltimoreans who were the targets of that abuse.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the ongoing efforts at gun regulation in the aftermath of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde and how these efforts amount to an attempt to regulate the blowback from the violence this country wages abroad, the extreme lengths the US will go to keep Ukraine’s conflict with Russia going while the needs of poor and working people continue to be neglected, and Barack Obama’s role of pacifying black political organizing in times of rage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

