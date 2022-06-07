https://sputniknews.com/20220607/trump-ally-bannon-subpoenas-pelosi-other-lawmakers-as-part-of-trial-defense---reports-1096102054.html

Trump Ally Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi, Other Lawmakers as Part of Trial Defense - Reports

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Former chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon subpoenaed 16 lawmakers, including Houser Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the January 6... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

Bannon’s lawyers subpoenaed 16 lawmakers and congressional staffers to testify at the trial in July, as well as to produce relevant documents, the report said. Subpoenas were issued to Pelosi, all nine members of the Select Committee on the events of January 6, 2021, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House General Counsel Douglas Letter, the report said.Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress for refusing subpoenas from the Select Committee to testify and produce documents, the report noted.However, it has been historically difficult to compel testimony from lawmakers due to their legislative activity being protected under the US Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, the report said.Bannon’s legal team will challenge the Select Committee’s composition and motives for targeting him, as well as argue that testifying could have jeopardized the executive privilege of former President Donald Trump, the report added.The subpoenas issued to the lawmakers requested documents related to the committee’s establishment, decisions to refer Bannon for contempt and communications with one of Bannon’s attorneys, according to the report.

