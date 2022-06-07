https://sputniknews.com/20220607/the-biden-administration-cant-buy-a-political-win--1096074361.html

The Biden Administration Can't Buy a Political Win

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria accusing Israel of attacking Damascus, and the President of Mexico pulling out of the Summit of the Americas.

The Biden Administration Can't Buy a Political Win On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria accusing Israel of attacking Damascus, and the President of Mexico pulling out of the Summit of the Americas.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Americans are to Blame, America Has Lost its Morality, and The Moral of the Ukrainian MilitaryTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Unelected Officials, Term Limits, and Republican Outreach to Democrat VotersIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about British rocket systems sent to Ukraine, Russia's military strategy, and phase two of the military operation. Scott discussed the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine and twelve missile systems sent to Ukraine. Scott explained the way Russia used its military artillery and the risks of America starting World War III.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about the elites in America, Nancy Pelosi, and the inability to amend the US Constitution. Ted discussed Puerto Rico becoming a state and how Republicans could win over the progressive voter. Ted spoke about the crime rate in Democrat-run cities and the Biden administration being labeled as ineffective.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

