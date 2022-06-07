https://sputniknews.com/20220607/terrorists-carry-out-13-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone--reconciliation-center-1096073959.html

Terrorists Carry Out 13 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone -Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 13 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov...

"Thirteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Eight attacks in Aleppo province, four in Idlib, one in Hama," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian soldier wounded.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.The Jabhat al-Nusra are a terrorist organization banned in Russia*

