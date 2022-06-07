https://sputniknews.com/20220607/swedish-justice-minister-survives-no-confidence-vote-1096098950.html
Swedish Justice Minister Survives No-Confidence Vote
Swedish Justice Minister Survives No-Confidence Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Swedish parliament on Tuesday rejected an opposition motion of no-confidence against Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, whose... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-07T18:29+0000
2022-06-07T18:29+0000
2022-06-07T18:29+0000
europe
sweden
riksdag
no-confidence vote
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101546/12/1015461259_0:22:3991:2267_1920x0_80_0_0_57e799a9ef2301dfc07d0f8600ce7141.jpg
“On Tuesday 7 June, the Riksdag voted against the motion from the Sweden Democrats to direct a declaration of no confidence in Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson (Social Democratic Party),” the Swedish parliament said in a statement.According to the parliament, for the minister to be toppled a vote of no confidence had to be supported by at least 175 of the parliament's 349 members. As a result, the initiative was voted for by 174 lawmakers, 97 voted against, 70 abstained and 8 were absent.On Thursday, 47 members of the Swedish parliament tabled a vote of no confidence in Johansson due to the increase in gun violence cases in the country, prompting Andersson to announce her willingness to resign if the minister does not survive the vote of no confidence.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101546/12/1015461259_469:0:3522:2290_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9b5489aa19468a6285c735b21ac060.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, sweden, riksdag, no-confidence vote
Swedish Justice Minister Survives No-Confidence Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Swedish parliament on Tuesday rejected an opposition motion of no-confidence against Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, whose resignation could have led to the departure of Magdalena Andersson as prime minister.
“On Tuesday 7 June, the Riksdag voted against the motion from the Sweden Democrats to direct a declaration of no confidence in Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson (Social Democratic Party),” the Swedish parliament said in a statement.
According to the parliament, for the minister to be toppled a vote of no confidence had to be supported by at least 175 of the parliament's 349 members.
As a result, the initiative was voted for by 174 lawmakers, 97 voted against, 70 abstained and 8 were absent.
On Thursday, 47 members of the Swedish parliament tabled a vote of no confidence in Johansson due to the increase in gun violence cases in the country, prompting Andersson to announce her willingness to resign if the minister does not survive the vote of no confidence.