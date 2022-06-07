Swedish Justice Minister Survives No-Confidence Vote

International
europe, sweden, riksdag, no-confidence vote

18:29 GMT 07.06.2022
© Flickr / Neil HowardRiksdag Parliament Building - Stockholm, Sweden
Riksdag Parliament Building - Stockholm, Sweden - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
© Flickr / Neil Howard
