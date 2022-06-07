https://sputniknews.com/20220607/study-one-third-of-humanity-does-not-use-internet--1096096787.html

Study: One-Third of Humanity Does Not Use Internet

One-third of humanity does not use the Internet, even though 95 percent of the world’s population sits within range of a mobile broadband network, the Global Connectivity Report 2022 has revealed.According to the findings, at least 390 million people have no possibility to connect to the Internet. One in three individuals who could theoretically go online choose not to do so because of high costs, lack of devices, or other reasons.The coronavirus pandemic prompted a significant uptake in Internet usage for those who were "privileged enough” to be connected. For others, the pandemic "exacerbated the cost of digital exclusion”.The report also stressed that addressing issues like cybercrime, invasion of privacy, harmful content, and the outsized power of large companies remains a priority on the “journey to universal and meaningful connectivity."

