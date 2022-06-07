https://sputniknews.com/20220607/serbs-outraged-by-disruption-of-lavrovs-visit-russian-ambassador-says-1096092670.html

Serbs Outraged by Disruption of Lavrov's Visit, Russian Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The disruption of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Belgrade after Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro denied passage... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Botsan-Kharchenko informed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Lavrov's visit to Belgrade, scheduled for 6-7 June, was canceled as the countries neighbouring Serbia closed their airspace for the minister's plane.On Sunday, Serbian daily newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) published photos of what it said were the orders signed by the foreign ministers of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro to close their airspace to Lavrov.On Monday, the information was confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said that the EU and NATO demonstrated that they were yet again trying to close Moscow's channels of communication. Lavrov echoed her statement later in the day, calling the situation around his visit to Serbia unthinkable and saying that he pitied the countries involved in the incident as they were effectively the servants of the West.US State Department spokesman Ned Price called this decision "Europe's commitment to hold Russia accountable" for the military operation in Ukraine launched after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

