Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen, Tiananmen Square Tweet, Gina Haspel, The CIA and Torture

Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen, Tiananmen Square Tweet, Gina Haspel, The CIA and Torture

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no confidence vote but remains in a weakened state as a leader.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, is the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano joins the show to talk about the latest developments from Ukraine. Last week, we told you that the Biden Administration had announced that it would not sell multiple-launch rocket systems that could reach Russian territory to Ukraine. A day later, President Biden announced that he had reversed that decision. In response, President Putin said that the Russian military would attack weapons depots in Ukraine that it had previously allowed to remain operative. And today, Russia launched multiple rocket strikes in Kyiv for the first time in weeks. Then the Misfits talk about the British Conservative Party holding a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer joins the show to talk about the recent news that the Fed is specifically trying to get wages down to slow inflation. The Misfits explore the impact that tactic could have on the economy and the workforce. Then they talk about an experiment in the UK that studies the benefits of a four day work week. And, they discuss Danny Haiphong’s Twitter account being suspended after his Tiananmen Square thread over the weekend.Ray McGovern, Ray is the co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity and is a renowned peace activist. You can find more of his work at raymcgovern.com. McGovern joins the show for a compelling conversation about James Mitchell, one of the CIA contract psychologists. Mitchell was a co-creator of the Agency’s torture program, testified at a hearing at Guantanamo last month when it was made public that former CIA Director Gina Haspel personally sat in on sessions where al-Qaeda suspect Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri was waterboarded. At the time, Haspel was the CIA’s Guantanamo Chief of Base.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

