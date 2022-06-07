https://sputniknews.com/20220607/rare-crystal-shivling-stolen-from-lord-shiva-temple-in-indias-karnataka---photos-1096088243.html

Rare Crystal 'Shivling' Stolen From Lord Shiva Temple in India's Karnataka - Photos

The Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple, also known as Spatika Shivalinga Temple, is a highly revered place dedicated to Lord Shiva. A total of 1,001... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

A group of burglars took away a rare 'Spatika Shivling' (a crystal phallic symbol of Hindu God Shiva) from a temple in India's Karnataka state on Monday night. The 'Spatika Shivling' was known as the biggest of its kind in Southern India.The burglars broke into the Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple when Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami, the seer of the pilgrimage centre, stepped out, and stole the rare Spatika Shivling.The incident came to light on Tuesday, when the local Halageri District police were informed about the incident and launched a probe.The Shivling (or the Shivlinga) measured 13 inches in length and circumference.The significance of the Spatika Shivalinga temple is in that it is beautifully carved with the images of 18 Shakti Devatas (Hindu energy deities), which are installed on the pillars of this pilgrimage centre.The case is being further investigated.

