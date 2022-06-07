International
https://sputniknews.com/20220607/rare-crystal-shivling-stolen-from-lord-shiva-temple-in-indias-karnataka---photos-1096088243.html
Rare Crystal 'Shivling' Stolen From Lord Shiva Temple in India's Karnataka - Photos
Rare Crystal 'Shivling' Stolen From Lord Shiva Temple in India's Karnataka - Photos
The Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple, also known as Spatika Shivalinga Temple, is a highly revered place dedicated to Lord Shiva. A total of 1,001... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-07T13:54+0000
2022-06-07T13:54+0000
india
temple
stolen
god
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096092823_0:37:750:459_1920x0_80_0_0_0903b39f50673a3a99992cfb4504addd.jpg
A group of burglars took away a rare 'Spatika Shivling' (a crystal phallic symbol of Hindu God Shiva) from a temple in India's Karnataka state on Monday night. The 'Spatika Shivling' was known as the biggest of its kind in Southern India.The burglars broke into the Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple when Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami, the seer of the pilgrimage centre, stepped out, and stole the rare Spatika Shivling.The incident came to light on Tuesday, when the local Halageri District police were informed about the incident and launched a probe.The Shivling (or the Shivlinga) measured 13 inches in length and circumference.The significance of the Spatika Shivalinga temple is in that it is beautifully carved with the images of 18 Shakti Devatas (Hindu energy deities), which are installed on the pillars of this pilgrimage centre.The case is being further investigated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096092823_0:0:751:563_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2af6f3966dab1a3b0dc0007411d360.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, temple, stolen, god

Rare Crystal 'Shivling' Stolen From Lord Shiva Temple in India's Karnataka - Photos

13:54 GMT 07.06.2022
© Photo : IANSRare Spatika Shivling
Rare Spatika Shivling - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
© Photo : IANS
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple, also known as Spatika Shivalinga Temple, is a highly revered place dedicated to Lord Shiva. A total of 1,001 Shivlings (Shiva's phallic symbols) are installed on its premises. The temple also houses replicas of 12 'Jyotirlingas' (a form of a fiery column of light to worship Shiva) existing in India.
A group of burglars took away a rare 'Spatika Shivling' (a crystal phallic symbol of Hindu God Shiva) from a temple in India's Karnataka state on Monday night.
The 'Spatika Shivling' was known as the biggest of its kind in Southern India.
The burglars broke into the Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath Temple when Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami, the seer of the pilgrimage centre, stepped out, and stole the rare Spatika Shivling.
The incident came to light on Tuesday, when the local Halageri District police were informed about the incident and launched a probe.
© Photo : TwitterImages of rare Spatika (crystal) Shivling Stolen from Temple in India's Karnataka state
Images of rare Spatika (crystal) Shivling Stolen from Temple in India's Karnataka state - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
Images of rare Spatika (crystal) Shivling Stolen from Temple in India's Karnataka state
© Photo : Twitter
The Shivling (or the Shivlinga) measured 13 inches in length and circumference.
The significance of the Spatika Shivalinga temple is in that it is beautifully carved with the images of 18 Shakti Devatas (Hindu energy deities), which are installed on the pillars of this pilgrimage centre.
The case is being further investigated.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала