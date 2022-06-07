Police Briefly Cordones Off Whitehall After Suspicious Package Discovered Near Downing Street

International
Whitehall is a street in London that only hosts public institutions and the main ministries, such as the Ministry of Defence, the British Admiralty, as well as...
2022-06-07T11:41+0000
2022-06-07T11:52+0000
Police are investigating a "suspicious package" found near Downing Street; a major nearby road has been closed and the Parliament Street has been cordoned off.The public has been urged to avoid the area.Later, Metropolitan Police tweeted that the safety cordons established at Parliament Street are "being lifted", as the item was found to be "non-suspicious".
11:41 GMT 07.06.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 07.06.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Howard Lake / Whitehall SW1 road signWhitehall, London
Whitehall, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Howard Lake / Whitehall SW1 road sign
