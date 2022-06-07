Police Briefly Cordones Off Whitehall After Suspicious Package Discovered Near Downing Street

https://sputniknews.com/20220607/police-cordones-off-whitehall-after-suspicious-package-discovered-near-downing-street-1096088845.html
Police are investigating a "suspicious package" found near Downing Street; a major nearby road has been closed and the Parliament Street has been cordoned off.The public has been urged to avoid the area.Later, Metropolitan Police tweeted that the safety cordons established at Parliament Street are "being lifted", as the item was found to be "non-suspicious".
11:41 GMT 07.06.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 07.06.2022)
Whitehall is a street in London that only hosts public institutions and the main ministries, such as the Ministry of Defence, the British Admiralty, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers.
Police are investigating a "suspicious package" found near Downing Street; a major nearby road has been closed and the Parliament Street has been cordoned off.
“Police were called at 11:27 am on Tuesday 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street," a police spokesperson said.
The public has been urged to avoid the area.
Later, Metropolitan Police tweeted that the safety cordons established at Parliament Street are "being lifted", as the item was found to be "non-suspicious".