https://sputniknews.com/20220607/police-cordones-off-whitehall-after-suspicious-package-discovered-near-downing-street-1096088845.html

Police Briefly Cordones Off Whitehall After Suspicious Package Discovered Near Downing Street

Police Briefly Cordones Off Whitehall After Suspicious Package Discovered Near Downing Street

Whitehall is a street in London that only hosts public institutions and the main ministries, such as the Ministry of Defence, the British Admiralty, as well as... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T11:41+0000

2022-06-07T11:41+0000

2022-06-07T11:52+0000

uk

downing street

whitehall

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105016/22/1050162256_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d30ee3a9728cdd88f80d916366e5a8.jpg

Police are investigating a "suspicious package" found near Downing Street; a major nearby road has been closed and the Parliament Street has been cordoned off.The public has been urged to avoid the area.Later, Metropolitan Police tweeted that the safety cordons established at Parliament Street are "being lifted", as the item was found to be "non-suspicious".

downing street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, downing street, whitehall, police