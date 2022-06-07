https://sputniknews.com/20220607/matthew-mcconaughey-advocates-for-gun-control-in-moving-speech-of-uvalde-school-victims-1096101356.html

Matthew McConaughey Advocates for Gun Control in Moving Speech of Uvalde School Victims

Matthew McConaughey Advocates for Gun Control in Moving Speech of Uvalde School Victims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday advocated for responsible gun ownership in an emotional speech at the White House... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T20:04+0000

2022-06-07T20:04+0000

2022-06-07T20:04+0000

matthew mcconaughey

us

guns

texas

school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081774506_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_e08ea1d7d7f8f359f778594579a00331.jpg

"We came here to speak to them [US lawmakers], to speak with them and to urge them to speak with each other to remind and inspire them that the American people will continue to drive forward the mission of keeping our children safe, because it's more than our right to do so, it's our responsibility to do so," McConaughey said. "I'm here today in hopes of applying what energy, reason and passion that I have into trying to turn this moment into a reality."On Monday, McConaughey was at the US Capitol to lobby for gun control measures, according to US Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierres said the US actor also had a one-on-one personal meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon to emphasize the importance of taking action on this issue.McConaughey said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from the Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15 semi-automatic refile on May 24.The actor said the bodies of the young victims needed extensive restoration for their open casket viewings because of the substantial damage done by the AR-15 rifle. Most of the bodies were so mutilated by the large exit wounds from the rifle that only a DNA test could identify the victims.McConaughey advocated for a restoration of American values and responsible gun ownership, such as stronger background checks, raising the age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21 years old, red flag laws, and consequences for people who abuse gun control regulations.US senators have recently claimed they are making progress on bipartisan legislation to counter gun violence, although such pronouncements have been met with skepticism. Previous efforts to tighten gun laws have been struck down in the Senate because of the so-called filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber.The Second Amendment to the US Constitution , ratified in 1791, guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

matthew mcconaughey, us, guns, texas, school shooting