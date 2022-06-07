LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Cities With Grad Rockets

Since the launch of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 190 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,127 drones, 473 rocket launchers, and 3,424 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Russian troops and Donbass militia continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine. Previously, both the Russian defence ministry and the DPR authorities noted that the city of Svyatogorsk north of Donetsk is almost fully liberated from Ukrainian troops, and the cleanup operation is taking place.
At the same time, remaining Ukrainian troops are being forced out of the city of Severodonetsk.
Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: