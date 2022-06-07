International
https://sputniknews.com/20220607/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-target-dpr-cities-with-grad-rockets-1096075373.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Cities With Grad Rockets
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Cities With Grad Rockets
Since the launch of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 190 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,127 drones, 473 rocket launchers, and 3,424... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-07T05:42+0000
2022-06-07T05:42+0000
russia
ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094059454_0:79:3071:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_4b570d54a2e996598fa11df8e86c0827.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094059454_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba50ece6473db5dbb2a3f76fb44236a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Cities With Grad Rockets

05:42 GMT 07.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Since the launch of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 190 Ukrainian warplanes, 1,127 drones, 473 rocket launchers, and 3,424 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Russian troops and Donbass militia continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine. Previously, both the Russian defence ministry and the DPR authorities noted that the city of Svyatogorsk north of Donetsk is almost fully liberated from Ukrainian troops, and the cleanup operation is taking place.
At the same time, remaining Ukrainian troops are being forced out of the city of Severodonetsk.
Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:24 GMT 07.06.2022
Ukrainian Troops Have Fired More Than 600 Projectiles at DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say
05:47 GMT 07.06.2022
At Least 10 Civilians Killed and 17 Wounded by Ukrainian Shelling in DPR Overnight
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала