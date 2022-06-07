https://sputniknews.com/20220607/kyle-rittenhouse-totes-going-to-texas-am-despite-the-university-saying-otherwise-1096074771.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Totes Going to Texas A&M, Despite the University Saying Otherwise

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” said a Texas A&M University spokesperson. Rittenhouse, who is now 19, later corrected himself in a... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

Kyle Rittenhouse claimed that he would be attending Texas A&M University while on the conservative podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” which features episodes such as, “‘Drag Your Kids to Pride and the Left’s Fixation on Sexualizing Our Children” as well as “Two Cis-Men Answer the Question ‘What Is A Woman.’”During the episode, “Ask Charlie Anything 107 with Special Guest Kyle Rittenhouse: Kyle Breaks Some BIG News? Guns at 21-Years-Old? What Happened to Paul Ryan? Should Christians Watch Ozark?” Rittenhouse revealed he would be attending A&M with the same verbal flair as a certain former president.University spokesperson Kelly Brown was quick to contradict that statement, saying: “He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall.”On August 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded another, some portrayed his actions as a form of white nationalist terrorism during the Black Lives Matter protests, while others viewed them as standing up for rule of law. Rittenhouse armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, at the age of 17, and arrived in Kenosha where Black Lives Matter protests were taking place following the murder of Jacob Blake at the hands of police.Rittenhouse claimed self defense and was acquitted on all charges. The two men who he killed were attempting to take away Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style weapon after he shot someone. One of the men who was shot was “armed” with a skateboard as he attempted to get the gun away from Rittenhouse.The 19-year-old later tweeted that he is attending Blinn College, which offers a program attached to Texas A&M, though it’s unclear if Rittenhouse is enrolled in that program.A Blinn College representative confirmed that Rittenhouse has applied to attend the school."That's a done deal. He's already signed a lease for his housing, and he's excited to attend the main campus of A&M in [fall] 2023," said David Hancock, a spokesperson for Blinn. "He's in the process of completing his private pilot's license right now. So he's not quite sure what he's going to major in, but he's looking toward the field of aviation."Rittenhouse has been invited to other conservative talk shows in the past, including “You Are Here” on YouTube. On the talk show, Rittenhouse said it was “probably not the best idea” to travel to Kenosha. “Can’t change that,” he said dismissively. “But I defended myself and that’s what happened.”

