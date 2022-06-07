https://sputniknews.com/20220607/harris-announces-19bln-in-private-sector-funds-to-address-migration-challenges-1096091110.html
Harris Announces $1.9Bln in Private Sector Funds to Address Migration Challenges
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday $1.9 billion in new private sector funding to create economic opportunity in northern Central America and address migration issues in the region.
"Vice President Kamala Harris today announced more than $1.9 billion in new private sector commitments to create economic opportunity in northern Central America, more than doubling the value of initial private sector investments in response to her Call to Action," the White House said in a statement.
The investment is geared toward creating "an ecosystem of opportunity" and helping people in the region to "build safe and prosperous lives at home", according to the statement.
"The Biden-Harris Administration recognises that long-term development in northern Central America requires more than just the resources of the U.S. Government. For this reason, Vice President Harris called upon the private sector to draw upon its resources and expertise to support inclusive economic growth in northern Central America", it concluded.
US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 234,088 undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, setting the Biden administration on a trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants
crossing the US-Mexico border.
Roughly 1.3 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended on the US southern border this fiscal year, CBP data shows. Last fiscal year, 1.7 million illegal migrants were apprehended and the outcome has been widely blamed on President Joe Biden's lax immigration policy.