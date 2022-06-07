https://sputniknews.com/20220607/harris-announces-19bln-in-private-sector-funds-to-address-migration-challenges-1096091110.html

Harris Announces $1.9Bln in Private Sector Funds to Address Migration Challenges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday $1.9 billion in new private sector funding to create economic opportunity in...

The investment is geared toward creating "an ecosystem of opportunity" and helping people in the region to "build safe and prosperous lives at home", according to the statement.US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 234,088 undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, setting the Biden administration on a trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.Roughly 1.3 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended on the US southern border this fiscal year, CBP data shows. Last fiscal year, 1.7 million illegal migrants were apprehended and the outcome has been widely blamed on President Joe Biden's lax immigration policy.

