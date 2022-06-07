https://sputniknews.com/20220607/gas-prices-through-the-roof-as-us-witnesses-highest-numbers-in-history-1096062229.html

Gas Prices Through the Roof as US Witnesses Highest Numbers in History

Gas Prices Through the Roof as US Witnesses Highest Numbers in History

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Manila Chan began the show by discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, the potential of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T04:50+0000

2022-06-07T04:50+0000

2022-06-07T11:56+0000

fault lines

ukraine

venezuela

economy

biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096062048_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6356aa7928c0b02f67a4170afda274.png

Gas Prices Through the Roof as US Witnesses Highest Numbers in History On this episode of Fault Lines, host Manila Chan began the show by discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, the potential of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and Venezuela's exclusion from the Conference of Americas. She would follow this up with a discussion on Ukraine's weapons and the NATO deliveries of these lethal arms. The show would conclude with a deep-dive into the state of the US economy, especially with the increased price of gas across the country.

The show would conclude with a deep-dive into the state of the US economy, especially with the increased price of gas across the country.Guests:Elijah Magnier - International relations analyst - Ukrainian military is on the brink of losing the entire Donbass - Finland and Sweden are stifled by Turkey - Venezuela excluded from Conference of Americas.Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Pundit - Co-hosting with Manila at 8:00 A.M.Nebojsa Malic - Political Commentator | US seeking to disarm its citizens while mass arming belligerents in foreign conflictsSteve Gill - Finance Guru | Prices at the gas pump are through the roof and it is only looking down for the US, despite the Biden administration's claims that the state of the economy is getting better.In the first hour, host Manila Chan was joined by war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss an array of topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Conference of Americas, which excluded the legitimate government of Venezuela.In the second hour, Manila was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes, who would co-host Fault Lines for the remainder of the show. The two hosts were then joined by political commentator Nebojsa Malic to discuss the inverse relationship between the Democratic Party's desire to tighten gun control laws at home, while increasing arms supplies to belligerents in conflict zones.In the third hour, finance guru Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to discuss the state of the US economy and the ongoing inflation crisis, which has wreaked havoc on several markets, including gas and food, as the Biden administration attempts to do damage control with new vows to alleviate problems.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, ukraine, venezuela, economy, biden, аудио, radio