China Warns Australia to Stop Military Provocations in South China Sea

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has warned Australia to cease dangerous provocations near its borders, Chinese Defence MInistry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

Australia's Department of Defence said on Sunday that an Australian maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet during a routine maritime surveillance activity in international airspace over the South China Sea on 26 May. The Australian ministry described the interception as a "dangerous maneuver which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew."The spokesman noted that the Australian plane "posed a serious threat to sovereignty and security of China," adding that the actions of the Chinese military were "professional, safe, rational, and lawful".A similar incident happened last week when a Chinese fighter jet intercepted a Canadian airplane participating in a United Nations mission to enforce sanctions against North Korea. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the actions of the Chinese military irresponsible and provocative. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian, in turn, accused Canada of abusing UN Security Council Resolutions to boost close-up reconnaissance near China.The Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands and the Hoang Sa Archipelago, are part of territories disputed among China and several other countries of the region. China and Vietnam claim legal sovereignty over the Xisha islands, but Beijing de facto controls them.

