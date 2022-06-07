https://sputniknews.com/20220607/a-new-pic-of-baby-lilibet-prince-harry-and-meghan-share-an-adorable-photo-of-their-one-year-old-1096074966.html

A New Pic of Baby Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Share an Adorable Photo of Their One Year Old

A New Pic of Baby Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Share an Adorable Photo of Their One Year Old

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their one-year-old daughter on June 4 of last year. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named in honor of her... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T03:55+0000

2022-06-07T03:55+0000

2022-06-07T03:55+0000

uk royal family

prince harry

meghan markle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095966109_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d83ca29ec7ff4437907aa9a9b1d7ffce.jpg

Harry and Meghan shared a new portrait of little Lilibet in a light powder blue dress, and a matching bow adorning her fiery red hair— which she no doubt got from her dad, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex.The photo is in recognition of her very first birthday, which the family, including Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is three years old, celebrated on Saturday.The photo was snapped by photographer Misan Harriman during a backyard picnic the family enjoyed with close friends and family at Frogmore Cottage, an estate owned by the monarch’s public estate and leased to the Duke of Sussex.Harriman, who also took photos of Meghan during her pregnancy with baby Lilibet, captioned one of his Tweets: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around.”The couple also revealed that more than $100,000 was donated to World Central Kitchen in honor of their daughter’s birthday. The couple, who founded the Archewell Foundation, said the hunger relief organization was “especially near to their hearts.”Violet bakery’s Claire Ptak also made a custom birthday cake for the one year old. Ptak previously created the Duke and Duchess’ 2018 wedding cake.The royal crew was back in the United Kingdom for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70 years of service as the British monarch. She is the first British monarch to ever celebrate a legacy that long. It’s rumored that the couple returned so their daughter could meet her grandmother for the first time.Harry and Meghan were not in attendance for the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace featuring a full night of rockin’ performances by Queen and Adam Lambert, as well as Diana Ross and other stars. Those who did attend the groovin’ festivities included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.Things have been awkward between Harry and Meghan and other royal family members ever since the couple paired up with Oprah Winfrey to do a bombshell 2021 interview in which they defended their decision to leave the British royal family as working senior members and described racist comments made by senior members of the family.During the service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul’s Cathedral, there was no eye contact between Harry and his brother William. Prince Charles also avoided looking at his son and daughter-in-law as he made his way to his seat in the church.Because Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, they were also not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace nor to take part in the carriage procession during the parade. They did, however, join extended royal family members for Trooping the Colour, which is known more colloquially as the “Queen’s Birthday Parade.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220605/parade-pomp-pageant--street-parties-keynote-final-day-of-queens-platinum-jubilee-celebrations-1096023143.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

uk royal family, prince harry, meghan markle