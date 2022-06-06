https://sputniknews.com/20220606/viktor-bouts-family-fears-for-his-life-condition-deteriorating-wife-says-1096058278.html

Viktor Bout's Family Fears For His Life, Condition Deteriorating, Wife Says

Viktor Bout's Family Fears For His Life, Condition Deteriorating, Wife Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The family of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States, fears for his life due to a sharp... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T12:40+0000

2022-06-06T12:40+0000

2022-06-06T12:40+0000

viktor bout

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/68/1014246804_0:221:3501:2190_1920x0_80_0_0_3567f811c73d58bdd86778e545529957.jpg

Not once in six months did the administration of the Marion prison in Illinois call Bout a specialised doctor or any doctor at all, except for the prison paramedic, Alla Bout said."The paramedic gave Viktor a shampoo. The closest thing he prescribed to her husband was a sulfide-based ointment, which only caused severe allergies", the his wife said.Alla Bout wrote a letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the sharp deterioration in her husband's health in the US prison.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viktor bout, russia, us