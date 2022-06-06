International
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote
US Continues Talks With UN, EU Allies About Ukrainian Grain Exports - State Dept.
US Continues Talks With UN, EU Allies About Ukrainian Grain Exports - State Dept.
US Continues Talks With UN, EU Allies About Ukrainian Grain Exports - State Dept.

19:49 GMT 06.06.2022
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States continues to have consultations with the United Nations and European partners about efforts to get grain out of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
"We have continued to be in very close dialogue and communication with key partners in this effort with our European allies, with Turkey, in terms of its efforts, and with the UN," Price said during a press briefing.
Price said that last week a UN delegation briefed senior US officials about efforts to coordinate maritime security in the Black Sea.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to discuss mechanisms to unblock grain deliveries from Ukraine during his visit to Turkey this week.
World Wheat Prices Fall by 10% After Putin's Statement About Ukrainian Ports - Association
4 June, 20:01 GMT
Politico reported on Sunday, citing officials, that the United States will not agree to a deal related to grain exports that would involve lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia. US officials are now closely watching the negotiations, as well as Russia’s separate talks with Turkey regarding the safe passage for Ukrainian grain, the report said.
Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of the sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems, provided that Kiev clear the Ukrainian ports of mines.
