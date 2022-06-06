International
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine

13:53 GMT 06.06.2022
Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February in order to stop the eight-year-long war against the Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's actions in the region genocide, as thousands of people were killed by Ukrainian troops.
Sputnik is live from New York City, where the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holds a meeting, discussing the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
