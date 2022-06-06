Sputnik is live from New York City, where the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holds a meeting, discussing the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine

Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February in order to stop the eight-year-long war against the Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's actions in the region genocide, as thousands of people were killed by Ukrainian troops.