https://sputniknews.com/20220606/un-security-council-holds-meeting-to-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-1096056053.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
2022-06-06T13:53+0000
2022-06-06T13:53+0000
2022-06-06T13:53+0000
united nations
un security council (unsc)
new york city
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096059325_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7964ffd70a77cc946fa859a94d9298.jpg
Sputnik is live from New York City, where the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holds a meeting, discussing the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
united nations
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096059325_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc581e742150f61ac784353236700575.jpg
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
2022-06-06T13:53+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united nations, un security council (unsc), new york city, russia, ukraine, видео
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February in order to stop the eight-year-long war against the Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's actions in the region genocide, as thousands of people were killed by Ukrainian troops.
Sputnik is live from New York City, where the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holds a meeting, discussing the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: