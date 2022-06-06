https://sputniknews.com/20220606/turkey-to-build-deepwater-facility-for-gas-production-in-black-sea-reports-say-1096054455.html
Turkey to Build Deepwater Facility for Gas Production in Black Sea, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will build an energy base for gas production in the Black Sea at a depth of 2,200 meters (1.4 miles), Turkish media reported on Monday.
The Milliyet newspaper said that 4,200 people work on the construction of the project and 30 ships will be laying pipes for gas transportation.
The project involves the construction of 10 wells with valves weighing about 65 tonnes (143,300 pounds) each, as well as the placement of a control unit weighing 260 tonnes on the seabed, the newspaper noted. Gas will be supplied to this base
, and from there it will be transported to land.
It is expected that in the first quarter of 2023, daily gas production will be 10 million cubic meters, the newspaper added.
On 27 May, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that a 170-kilometer pipeline in the Black Sea from the Sakarya field to the port of Filyos will be put into operation in 2023. The country will invest almost $10 billion in the extraction and transportation of gas in the Black Sea.