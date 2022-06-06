https://sputniknews.com/20220606/this-man-is-insane-lionel-messi-scripts-special-world-record-in-argentinas-win-over-estonia-1096040297.html

'This Man is Insane': Lionel Messi Scripts Special World Record in Argentina's Win Over Estonia

Messi may have struggled to get going for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the 2021-22 season but he has been a completely different player while playing for...

Lionel Messi made history on the weekend, as he became the first footballer ever to score five goals each in a game for both club and country.The 34-year-old former Barcelona talisman's feat came against Estonia as Messi ran riot, hitting the back of the net in the 8th, 45th, 47th, 71st, and 76th minutes to attain the extraordinary milestone in football. With his five strikes against the European outfit, the Argentina superstar matched his career-best tally in a single game, having earlier scored the same number of goals in a Champions League encounter against Bayer Leverkusen back in 2012.In the process, the Argentine also became the only player to complete 1,100 goal contributions in the sport, having scored 769 goals besides providing 331 assists in his glorious career.Messi has produced 86 goals for Argentina, 672 for Barcelona, and 11 for PSG.His heroics against Estonia also propelled him past Pele's old record of 767 goals and Messi is now the second-highest goal-scorer in the history of the game behind his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who sits on top of the illustrious list with 813 goals.Messi's stunning display against Estonia earned plaudits from fans, his Argentina teammates, and coach Lionel Scaloni.On the other hand, social media also hailed Messi for his imperious show.While one supporter dubbed him an "insane man", others called him the "player of a life time"."As much as they say he's finished, the years go by and he's still the best!" another claimed.Messi has been in sensational form for the Albiceleste since last year after having ended their 28-year wait for an international trophy by winning the Copa America in July 2021. Last week, Messi won his second major trophy in Argentina colours, capturing the Finalissima title over Italy on Wednesday.

