Russia's UN Envoy Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbass Civilians

“We have taken note of the intention of the USA and the United Kingdom to supply long-range artillery and multiple launch rocket systems [MLRS] to Ukraine. Leaving aside the entirely unconvincing explanations of such an irresponsible step, I would like to point out that the Kiev regime has already taken this as carte blanche to continue and intensify the shelling of civilian targets in Donbass, where after a number of recent defeats, the Ukrainian artillery was no longer able to reach,” Nebenzia said.The recent US munitions delivered to Ukraine are already being used to attack schools in Donbass, resulting in casualties, including a child, Nebenzia added.Nebenzia also questioned the veracity of Ukrainian claims that they will restrict the use of the systems against Russian territory.The UK will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple launch rocket systems despite Moscow's warning to third states against any such supplies, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The US last week also announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which will include "new capabilities and advanced weaponry," including MLRS.Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the announcement by saying that additional arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

