Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow
The top Russian diplomat was previously expected to travel to Belgrade on 6-7 June; however, the planned visit to Serbia was marred by several Balkan states
russia
sergei lavrov
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a virtual press event, addressing the most important issues of the international agenda.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow
The top Russian diplomat was previously expected to travel to Belgrade on 6-7 June; however, the planned visit to Serbia was marred by several Balkan states - Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia - banning the foreign minister's plane from flying through their airspace. This resulted in the cancellation of the trip.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a virtual press event, addressing the most important issues of the international agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: