International
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-online-press-conference-in-moscow-1096047406.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow
The top Russian diplomat was previously expected to travel to Belgrade on 6-7 June; however, the planned visit to Serbia was marred by several Balkan states ... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T10:13+0000
2022-06-06T10:13+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096049568_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd3d3e4169893aad4351e56ddad444c.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a virtual press event, addressing the most important issues of the international agenda.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov holds press conference in Moscow via video conference
Lavrov holds press conference in Moscow via video conference
2022-06-06T10:13+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096049568_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc51922243e75b9e969fae85da04f4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei lavrov, видео

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Online Press Conference in Moscow

10:13 GMT 06.06.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The top Russian diplomat was previously expected to travel to Belgrade on 6-7 June; however, the planned visit to Serbia was marred by several Balkan states - Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia - banning the foreign minister's plane from flying through their airspace. This resulted in the cancellation of the trip.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a virtual press event, addressing the most important issues of the international agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала