International
BREAKING: BoJo to Face Vote of Confidence Monday
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/oil-futures-at-tokyo-commodity-exchange-hit-highest-price-since-2008-reports-say-1096044993.html
Oil Futures at Tokyo Commodity Exchange Hit Highest Price Since 2008, Reports Say
Oil Futures at Tokyo Commodity Exchange Hit Highest Price Since 2008, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Oil futures at the Tokyo Commodity Exchange are trading at 86,000 yen ($658) per 1 kiloliter (264 gallon) on Monday, the highest figure since... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T06:52+0000
2022-06-06T06:52+0000
oil
japan
fuel prices
oil prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094980875_0:0:2769:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_220ada1f4ad61f8e9171a9d727e2c89f.jpg
Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the government will hold a meeting to discuss high energy prices and their pressure on the country's supply system, the first meeting on the matter in five years.The Bank of Japan said that wholesale prices in the country in April increased by 10% year-on-year, the highest rise since 1981, as costs of energy and raw materials continued to grow amid the Ukraine crisis and the fall of national currency yen.Oil and coal prices increased by 30.9%; prices of metals, including iron and steel, rose by 29.9%; lumber and wood products prices recorded an increase of 56.4%, while nonferrous metals rose in price by 25%.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094980875_0:0:2341:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_ffbc639d6b592104394b20eadf757f84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, japan, fuel prices, oil prices

Oil Futures at Tokyo Commodity Exchange Hit Highest Price Since 2008, Reports Say

06:52 GMT 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Sue OgrockiA pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012.
A pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Oil futures at the Tokyo Commodity Exchange are trading at 86,000 yen ($658) per 1 kiloliter (264 gallon) on Monday, the highest figure since July 2008, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the government will hold a meeting to discuss high energy prices and their pressure on the country's supply system, the first meeting on the matter in five years.
The Bank of Japan said that wholesale prices in the country in April increased by 10% year-on-year, the highest rise since 1981, as costs of energy and raw materials continued to grow amid the Ukraine crisis and the fall of national currency yen.
Oil and coal prices increased by 30.9%; prices of metals, including iron and steel, rose by 29.9%; lumber and wood products prices recorded an increase of 56.4%, while nonferrous metals rose in price by 25%.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала