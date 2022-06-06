International
LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/norways-haaland-slams-swede-milosevic-for-reportedly-calling-him-a-wh-1096059871.html
Norway’s Haaland Slams Swede Milosevic for Reportedly Calling Him a 'Wh***'
Norway’s Haaland Slams Swede Milosevic for Reportedly Calling Him a 'Wh***'
Clashes between footballers are not uncommon, but Erling Haaland and Alexander Milosevic seem to have been involved in some unhealthy banter on the pitch. 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T15:02+0000
2022-06-06T15:02+0000
erling haaland
sport
sport
sport
nations league
football star
football
football
football player
footballer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096061340_0:137:2932:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_d8915935d77641a36519043b7803f100.jpg
Erling Haaland has slammed Alexander Milosevic for calling him a "wh***" during Norway's Nations League clash against Sweden on Sunday.Haaland, who was the star of the night having produced both goals for his national team, made the accusations against the Swedish centre-back during an interview with his country's broadcaster TV2 Norway.During the match, the two players appeared to have a heated moment on the pitch, exchanging words. Haaland, meanwhile, looked annoyed as Milosevic said something in his ear."Secondly, he said he was going to break my legs. Then, after a minute and a half, I scored. That was good”, he continued. Haaland scored the winning goal in the 69th minute.The former Borussia Dortmund player celebrated his strike with a stare at Milosevic before making a "shut up" gesture towards Sweden's supporters.For his part, Milosevic has denied Haaland's accusations, insisting that he said nothing of the sort to the 21-year-old footballer."I didn't say that. It's quite rude to say what he says, because I don't speak Norwegian and he doesn't speak Swedish, so I don't know how we communicated," Milosevic said."I don't speak English on the pitch, so it's strange that he says things I didn't say," he concluded.
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096061340_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad5f1f0681e8ebe8648026bad3e4d750.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
erling haaland, sport, sport, sport, nations league, football star, football, football, football player, footballer, football team, norway, sweden, match, football match, game, game, football game, sputnik

Norway’s Haaland Slams Swede Milosevic for Reportedly Calling Him a 'Wh***'

15:02 GMT 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicNorway's Erling Haaland reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Norway at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 2, 2022
Norway's Erling Haaland reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Norway at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Clashes between footballers are not uncommon, but Erling Haaland and Alexander Milosevic seem to have been involved in some unhealthy banter on the pitch.
Erling Haaland has slammed Alexander Milosevic for calling him a "wh***" during Norway's Nations League clash against Sweden on Sunday.
Haaland, who was the star of the night having produced both goals for his national team, made the accusations against the Swedish centre-back during an interview with his country's broadcaster TV2 Norway.
During the match, the two players appeared to have a heated moment on the pitch, exchanging words. Haaland, meanwhile, looked annoyed as Milosevic said something in his ear.
"First of all, he called me a wh***", Haaland told the Norwegian TV channel after the game.
"Secondly, he said he was going to break my legs. Then, after a minute and a half, I scored. That was good”, he continued. Haaland scored the winning goal in the 69th minute.
The former Borussia Dortmund player celebrated his strike with a stare at Milosevic before making a "shut up" gesture towards Sweden's supporters.
For his part, Milosevic has denied Haaland's accusations, insisting that he said nothing of the sort to the 21-year-old footballer.
"I didn't say that. It's quite rude to say what he says, because I don't speak Norwegian and he doesn't speak Swedish, so I don't know how we communicated," Milosevic said.
"I don't speak English on the pitch, so it's strange that he says things I didn't say," he concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала