Norway’s Haaland Slams Swede Milosevic for Reportedly Calling Him a 'Wh***'

Clashes between footballers are not uncommon, but Erling Haaland and Alexander Milosevic seem to have been involved in some unhealthy banter on the pitch. 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

Erling Haaland has slammed Alexander Milosevic for calling him a "wh***" during Norway's Nations League clash against Sweden on Sunday.Haaland, who was the star of the night having produced both goals for his national team, made the accusations against the Swedish centre-back during an interview with his country's broadcaster TV2 Norway.During the match, the two players appeared to have a heated moment on the pitch, exchanging words. Haaland, meanwhile, looked annoyed as Milosevic said something in his ear."Secondly, he said he was going to break my legs. Then, after a minute and a half, I scored. That was good”, he continued. Haaland scored the winning goal in the 69th minute.The former Borussia Dortmund player celebrated his strike with a stare at Milosevic before making a "shut up" gesture towards Sweden's supporters.For his part, Milosevic has denied Haaland's accusations, insisting that he said nothing of the sort to the 21-year-old footballer."I didn't say that. It's quite rude to say what he says, because I don't speak Norwegian and he doesn't speak Swedish, so I don't know how we communicated," Milosevic said."I don't speak English on the pitch, so it's strange that he says things I didn't say," he concluded.

