International
LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/mexican-president-obrador-declines-invitation-to-bidens-summit-of-americas-1096060088.html
Mexican President Obrador Declines Invitation to Biden's Summit of Americas
Mexican President Obrador Declines Invitation to Biden's Summit of Americas
Instead of the president, Mexico will be represented at the upcoming summit by the head of the country's Foreign Ministry, Marcelo Ebrard. 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T13:51+0000
2022-06-06T14:15+0000
mexico
latin america
andres manuel lopez obrador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096060734_0:24:3045:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b987cf7996355c03e1957319142f13c5.jpg
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not be attending the Joe Biden-hosted Summit of Americas "because not all American countries are invited."Obrador's statement comes on the heels of the Biden administration's decision not to invite the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the upcoming summit. Earlier, Obrador urged Washington to make sure that all American countries were included.Instead, Obrador is planning to visit the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Thursday or Friday of this week, a reporter for Mexico Today tweeted. The state has been damaged by the recent hurricane that has left at least 11 people dead.Later, during his Monday speech, the Mexican president indicated that he is going to visit the White House in July.The ninth Summit of Americas is scheduled to take place from 6 to 10 June 2022 in Los Angeles. According to the Biden administration, the US president is expected to outline his vision for a “sustainable, resilient, and equitable future” for the region.It is the first time the United States has hosted the regional gathering since its launch in 1994. The last summit, notably ignored by then-US President Donald Trump, took place in 2018 in Peru.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096060734_191:0:2898:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_50797ba41a66dc7f49d663963d49d015.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, latin america, andres manuel lopez obrador

Mexican President Obrador Declines Invitation to Biden's Summit of Americas

13:51 GMT 06.06.2022 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 06.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PEDRO PARDOMexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily morning press conference in Mexico City on June 6, 2022
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily morning press conference in Mexico City on June 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PEDRO PARDO
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Instead of the president, Mexico will be represented at the upcoming summit by the head of the country's Foreign Ministry, Marcelo Ebrard.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not be attending the Joe Biden-hosted Summit of Americas "because not all American countries are invited."
"There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited,'' he said. "Or there can be one but that is to continue with all politics of interventionism."
Obrador's statement comes on the heels of the Biden administration's decision not to invite the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the upcoming summit. Earlier, Obrador urged Washington to make sure that all American countries were included.
Instead, Obrador is planning to visit the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Thursday or Friday of this week, a reporter for Mexico Today tweeted. The state has been damaged by the recent hurricane that has left at least 11 people dead.
Later, during his Monday speech, the Mexican president indicated that he is going to visit the White House in July.
The ninth Summit of Americas is scheduled to take place from 6 to 10 June 2022 in Los Angeles. According to the Biden administration, the US president is expected to outline his vision for a “sustainable, resilient, and equitable future” for the region.
It is the first time the United States has hosted the regional gathering since its launch in 1994. The last summit, notably ignored by then-US President Donald Trump, took place in 2018 in Peru.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала