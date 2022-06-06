https://sputniknews.com/20220606/johnson-begs-backbenchers-to-back-him-in-no-confidence-ballot-1096055740.html

Johnson Begs Backbenchers to Back Him in No-Confidence Ballot

Johnson Begs Backbenchers to Back Him in No-Confidence Ballot

PM Boris Johnson's letter to MPs made a classic divide-and-rule play to split off the hard-line conservatives and pro-Brexit MPs from the core of ardent... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T14:48+0000

2022-06-06T14:48+0000

2022-06-06T14:48+0000

boris johnson

britain

great britain

uk

1922 committee

sir graham brady

no confidence motion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096057753_0:0:2096:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_7d54c9f41b0de2c200d8ae05afaf21b7.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs to canvass support for this evening's vote on his leadership.Johnson's letter to backbenchers, appealing to their sense of party unity, was leaked to political gossip website Guido Fawkes on Monday morning.The letter came just hours after Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful backbench 1922 Committee, announced that the crucial threshold of 15 per cent of Tory MPs demanding Johnson face a no-confidence vote had been reached, following months of allegations over staff partying at Downing Street.Johnson harked back to the Conservatives' landslide victory in the December 2019 general election under his leadership with the promise to "get Brexit done".The PM also lauded the government's roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the European Union, and the correspondingly early end to lockdown restrictions and return to relative economic normality. And he boasted that the UK had led Europe in support for Ukraine since the launch of the Russian special military operation, while striking the controversial deal to settle illegally-trafficked asylum-seekers in Rwanda."I say all this not because I want to take satisfaction in past achievements, but because now is the time to concentrate every ounce of that same energy and drive on the priorities of the British people," Johnson wrote.In a clear appeal to the restive traditional and Eurosceptic wings of his party, the PM said he and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would set out how they would use "Conservative principles to take advantage of our new freedoms, cut costs, and drive growth."Many of Johnson's most vocal critics are those who opposed leaving the European Union, including Parliamentary Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood and Winchester MP Steve Brine.But among the 54 MPs who wrote to Brady are Steve Baker, chairman of the Pro-Brexit European Research Group of some 70 MPs, and Mark Harper, chair of the closely-linked COVID Recovery Group that opposed many lockdown measures. They and their allies may be the prime targets of Johnson's bid to woo back support.Lichfield MP and Johnson loyalist Michael Fabricant tweeted out a list, circulated to MPs by party chiefs, of reasons to support Johnson.But fellow backbencher Jeremy Hunt, who Johnson soundly defeated in the 2019 party leadership contest, came out against the PM.

https://sputniknews.com/20220606/how-johnson-could-win-a-no-confidence-vote-but-still-lose-power-1096048601.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

boris johnson, britain, great britain, uk, 1922 committee, sir graham brady, no confidence motion