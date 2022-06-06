https://sputniknews.com/20220606/indias-bjp-faces-backlash-for-punishing-spokeswoman-local-media-chief-over-anti-islamic-remarks--1096042398.html

India’s BJP Faces Backlash for Punishing Spokeswoman, Local Media Chief Over Anti-Islamic Remarks

India's BJP Faces Backlash for Punishing Spokeswoman, Local Media Chief Over Anti-Islamic Remarks

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate, while BJP’s Delhi media... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under fire for acting against a national spokeswoman and a local media head for making controversial remarks that were perceived as anti-Islamic.After facing a backlash from Gulf countries, the BJP said in a statement that the party denounces any insult against religious personalities of any religion.Many, however, expressed anger after the party punished national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and Delhi media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal.Both apologised for their remarks on Sunday, stating that their intentions were not aimed at hurting anyone’s feelings. The BJP, however, suspended Sharma from the party and expelled Jindal.But the damage control exercise over the derogatory remarks has prompted many social media users to sharply criticise the Hindu-inclined BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Some netizens have opined that the BJP is bowing to Islam and unable to shield those who have been defending the party on various issues, backing Sharma after her suspension.One Twitter user, referring to the alleged killing of BJP workers, tweeted, “The party who leaves hundreds of its workers in West Bengal [during state polls] and Kerala on the mercy of God, how can it stand with Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal?”Another said, “BJP’s decision to suspend Nupur Sharma is not right. India has bowed down to a small Islamic country.”A Twitter user named Itallstartshere, whose tweets are protected, said, “Why are Hindus in India now spilling out on streets [in] solidarity with Nupur Sharma and show that uncouth Narendra Modi some street power? We put him there and we can kick him out too, why are Hindus not doing this #NewIndia.”Slamming Modi over his claim of having 56-inch chest - which is an Indian way of boasting one's strong masculine pride - one user said: “He can slap Pakistan, shout on China and even give a befitting reply to the US but bows down to Gulf countries. This is the so-called 56-inch chest.”However, other netizens condemned Sharma for letting India down with her controversial remarks.One user said: “Modi said that he will not let down the country but you [Sharma] failed him.”Another tagged Sharma by saying “Gulf countries who used to treat India with respect and have always supported it in difficult times are now summoning our envoys, threatening of banning our products, putting up insulting photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Who is responsible for this?”Qatar, Iran and Kuwait condemned the controversial remarks on Sunday, while Saudi Arabia and Bahrain followed suit on Monday.

