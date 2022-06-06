https://sputniknews.com/20220606/indian-islamic-group-protests-after-probe-agency-freezes-bank-accounts-1096055456.html

Indian Islamic Group Protests After Probe Agency Freezes Bank Accounts

Indian Islamic Group Protests After Probe Agency Freezes Bank Accounts

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is considered an extremist Islamic organisation and several investigative agencies are scrutinising it over its alleged... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T15:03+0000

2022-06-06T15:03+0000

2022-06-06T16:03+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

protest

protest

protest rally

public protest

political protest

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079848520_0:182:2994:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_843b992c1fafb8a0d1ddc57fd12b4b4d.jpg

The Popular Front of India (PFI) staged a large protest in Thiruvananthapuram district of India's Kerala state on Monday to criticise the action taken against it by the economic intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.PFI functionaries raised slogans against the regional government and marched towards State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.On 1 June, the ED provisionally attached 23 PFI bank accounts and 10 accounts of its front organisation Rehab India Foundation (RIF) in an ongoing money laundering case under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 33 accounts had a collective balance of INR 6.86 million ($88,408).After the accounts' freezing, the PFI called protests across the country, claiming that the crackdown is a “misuse of power” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).In an official statement, the PFI explained that "It is clear that the agency is acting as mere pawns of the political masters by going after people’s movements, NGOs, human rights organisations, opposition parties, media, and any democratic voices in the country that are critical of the ruling party."“The BJP has always misused the ED and other agencies to target and silence opposition, the action against Popular Front is not surprising. We will not be intimidated by such action," the statement continued.The PFI has been on the radar of Indian investigative agencies for its alleged role in organising protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020.The PFI, for its part, claims that it is being targeted by the BJP-led federal government for resisting its policies, including the CAA.The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for six minority communities - Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians - who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The law is viewed as contentious, as Muslims point out that it excludes people of their faith.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), protest, protest, protest rally, public protest, political protest, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics