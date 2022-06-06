https://sputniknews.com/20220606/hollywood--law-firms-headhunt-attorney-camille-vasquez-after-depp-v-heard-triumph-1096049182.html
Hollywood & Law Firms Headhunt Attorney Camille Vasquez After Depp v Heard Triumph
Johnny Depp's lawyer has quickly become an Internet's favourite as the blockbuster trial between the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his ex-wife Amber Heard concluded with victory for Depp's legal team.
Camille Vasquez is enjoying a lot of attention from both Hollywood and law firm headhunters, as she is being "flooded" with offers following the bombshell Depp v Heard trial, the New York Post reported
, citing sources familiar with the issue.
“Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognise that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility,” one of the sources told the outlet. “And the fact that she is a woman of colour is an added bonus.”
The doors that are opening for Vasquez are not exclusively those connected with law: she has also received offers from TV networks and cable channels.
“Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities,” a former network executive familiar with the offers told The Post.
At the same time, law firms are also fighting to sign Vasquez up, with one of the sources asserting that the legal community is "buzzing" with those ready "to be the highest bidder for Camille to join their team".
“She’s a shark and her performance in trial showed it," the source said.
The New York Post report has not clarified whether Vasquez has accepted any of the multiple offers she received. She declined to comment when contacted by the outlet.
Vasquez garnered accolades following her strong performance in the Virginia court cross-examining Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard and her team. With her defence landing this much online love, many fans have speculated that she and Depp might be dating - a rumour that was quickly debunked, as Vasquez already has a boyfriend, Edward Owen.
The stellar attorney currently remains an associate at prominent law firm Brown Rudnick, with the company already acknowledging the widespread admiration Vasquez is currently enjoying.
“We were always confident that she had what it takes to succeed on this stage. That’s why she is a key member of the trial team and has a bright future with us,” the firm said of their protege.
The widely-televised Depp v Heard legal battle ended victoriously for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his legal team, with the Virginia court ruling that Heard must pay her ex-husband $10.35 million for defaming him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.