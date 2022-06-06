https://sputniknews.com/20220606/explosions-reported-in-damascus-as-syrian-air-defenses-engage-targets-over-capital-city-1096071395.html

Explosions Reported in Damascus as Syrian Air Defenses Engage Targets Over Capital City

Explosions Reported in Damascus as Syrian Air Defenses Engage Targets Over Capital City

Syrian air defenses were spotted firing at targets over the capital of Damascus late Monday night, and several explosions were reported by eyewitnesses. 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T20:47+0000

2022-06-06T20:47+0000

2022-06-06T21:13+0000

syria

air defense

damascus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106751/06/1067510661_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_257dba7beb5848a9058bb9f5ecb8373a.jpg

According to Syria's state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah, the air defense systems were engaging "hostile targets," which typically refers to the Israeli Air Force (IAF).According to reports, the strikes targeted sites south of Damascus, in Daraa Governorate, which borders the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, and the Al-Kiswa area of Rif Dimashq.Video was filmed in Damascus of several anti-air missiles firing into the sky.Footage filmed by locals in northern Israel recorded the fighters prior to the strikes.Israel has long carried out strikes in Syria against Syrian and Iranian targets, especially since the tide turned against Daesh* and rebel groups aligned with Al-Qaeda** that enjoyed foreign support. Israel has no diplomatic relations with Syria or Iran, which it claims are preparing attacks on Israeli soil.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS): a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries**Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, air defense, damascus