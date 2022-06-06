https://sputniknews.com/20220606/elon-musk-backtracks-on-tesla-layoffs-1096069953.html

Elon Musk Backtracks on Tesla Layoffs

Tesla may not be cutting its staff after all. Chief Operating Officer Elon Musk tweeted out today that he believes Tesla’s “headcount” will increase, while salaried employees will remain flat.Previously, Reuters had revealed that the billionaire sent an email on Thursday to Tesla executives telling them to freeze hiring and that staff may need to be cut by 10% because he had “a super bad feeling” about the economy. The email became public on Friday and was followed by a 9.2% drop in Tesla’s stock.In a subsequent email, Musk stated that the number of salaried Tesla employees would decrease, but that the number of hourly employees will increase. He also reiterated that the layoffs would not affect anyone who is “actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar”. Now, while responding to a twitter user, Musk backtracked further.Tesla and its subsidiaries employed nearly 100,000 people as of the end of 2021, according to federal filings. Prior to the email, the firm had roughly 5,000 job listings on LinkedIn.The potential firing of employees received push back from trade unions in Europe. “You can't just fire Dutch workers," Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV) spokesperson Hans Walthie told Reuters. Any firing of Tesla employees would have to be negotiated with the union, Walthie added.Additionally, the South African-born billionaire issued an ultimatum last week, demanding that all Tesla employees return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week, with failure to do so considered a resignation.In a bit of good news, Musk also revealed that Tesla’s prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus may be ready by September 30. The company has pushed back its AI Day showcase to accommodate its potential reveal.On Monday, Musk also threatened to pull out of his much talked-about potential purchase of Twitter. Musk claims Twitter executives have refused to provide him with information on how many bot accounts are active on the site.

