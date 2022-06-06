BoJo to Face Vote of Confidence Monday
07:19 GMT 06.06.2022 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 06.06.2022)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations
Boris Johnson is in hot water following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into 16 alleged No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held in 2020 and 2021. After the document’s release, BoJo told MPs that he takes “full responsibility” for partying but denied he had ever knowingly misled them about the events.
Сhair of the backbench 1922 Committee Graham Brady has announced that there will be a vote of no confidence held in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Commons.
According to Brady, "the threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded".
He added that "details will be confirmed" and "the votes will be counted immediately afterwards".
When earlier asked when the threshold had been passed, Brady said, “It’s complicated as some colleagues asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the [Queen’s Platinum] Jubilee celebrations.”
A No 10 spokesperson, in turn, stated that “tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities”.
“The PM [Boris Johnson] welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force”, the spokesperson stressed.
The statement comes after Jesse Norman, the Tory MP and former Treasury Minister, tweeted that he had issued a letter of no confidence vote in Johnson.
“I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below.
The move brings the number of Conservative MPs who have publicly said they have submitted a letter calling for a no confidence vote close to 30. However, there are MPs who are thought to have submitted their letters in secret.