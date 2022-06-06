https://sputniknews.com/20220606/17th-mumbai-international-film-festival-holds-closing-gala-dutch-reel-named-best-documentary-1096056659.html

17th Mumbai International Film Festival Holds Closing Gala, Dutch Reel Named Best Documentary

17th Mumbai International Film Festival Holds Closing Gala, Dutch Reel Named Best Documentary

With over 400 submissions of unconventional global stories, the festival saw the best of documentary, short and animated films. Beginning in 1990 by the Films... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

The week-long 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) has concluded with a grand closing ceremony including a cultural dance and music programme.The gala attracted bigwigs from the country's entertainment industry and the world to celebrate the spirit of cinema and movie-making in India's Maharashtra state.Eminent Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who was the MIFF’s guest of honour, praised the non-feature filmmakers, saying that they are self-motivated to make films that usually don't enjoy large audiences.Meanwhile, Elena Remizova, director of the Russian House in Mumbai, presented a retrospective of films by Russian animated film director Alexander Petrov including 'My Love', 'Cow', 'Mermaid', 'The Dream of a Ridiculous Man' and the Oscar-winning ‘The Old Man and the Sea'.Bangladesh was the ‘country of focus’ this year in commemoration of its 50 years of independence. Eleven films from the country were presented during MIFF 2022.For its part, the Dutch film 'Turn Your Body to the Sun' bagged the golden conch for best documentary.The film brings to light the incredible story of a Soviet soldier of Tatar descent who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. Through his diaries, as well as various personal and public archives and registries, his daughter Sana attempts to trace her father’s path to understand what made him the man she knew as a child.The MIFF also conferred top honours to India's Malayalam film ‘Saakshatkaaram’, Faroese-language film ‘Brother Troll', and Polish animation film ‘Prince in a Pastry Shop’.A total of 808 submissions from 30 countries were introduced to the festival this year.MIFF’s 2022 jury consisted of Israeli director Dan Wolman, wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu, French filmmaker Jean Pierre Saire, Indian award-winning journalist and author Anant Vijay, and French documentary maker of Iranian-origin Mina Rad, who chaired the panel.

