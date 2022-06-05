International
WATCH: Man Fights Kangaroo That Attacked His Dogs
WATCH: Man Fights Kangaroo That Attacked His Dogs
After a number of incidents in Australia, tourists and locals know that one should never underestimate such a marsupial as the kangaroo despite its disarmingly cute appearance at first glance.
Recently, Australian Cliff Dess heard his dogs barking in the yard and he went out to see what was going on, according to Fox News.What he saw shocked him to the core of his being: in his yard there was a kangaroo giving his beloved pet dogs a brutal and merciless walloping. He took a stick to the feisty marsupial in an attempt to get it to back off but the kangaroo kept bouncing back.Finally, Dess had to wrestle the animal to the ground to calm it, but moments later it still chased him.
WATCH: Man Fights Kangaroo That Attacked His Dogs

09:56 GMT 05.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Nigel Swales / Kangaroo (File photo).
Kangaroo (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Nigel Swales /
