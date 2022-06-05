https://sputniknews.com/20220605/watch-man-fights-kangaroo-that-attacked-his-dogs-1096019730.html

WATCH: Man Fights Kangaroo That Attacked His Dogs

After a number of incidents in Australia, tourists and locals know that one should never underestimate such a marsupial as the kangaroo despite its disarmingly... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

australia

kangaroo

Recently, Australian Cliff Dess heard his dogs barking in the yard and he went out to see what was going on, according to Fox News.What he saw shocked him to the core of his being: in his yard there was a kangaroo giving his beloved pet dogs a brutal and merciless walloping. He took a stick to the feisty marsupial in an attempt to get it to back off but the kangaroo kept bouncing back.Finally, Dess had to wrestle the animal to the ground to calm it, but moments later it still chased him.

australia, kangaroo