https://sputniknews.com/20220605/shes-terrific-dolph-lundgren-speaks-about-amber-heard-in-wake-of-her-defeat-in-depp-trial-1096025002.html
'She's Terrific': Dolph Lundgren Speaks About Amber Heard in Wake of Her Defeat in Depp Trial
'She's Terrific': Dolph Lundgren Speaks About Amber Heard in Wake of Her Defeat in Depp Trial
Earlier this week, the jury in the Depp-Heard defamation trial ruled that the actress had damaged her ex-husband's reputation and career with her 2018... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-05T13:38+0000
2022-06-05T13:38+0000
2022-06-05T13:39+0000
amber heard
johnny depp
dolph lundgren
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081089959_0:23:2000:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_888de980c778efbea502d8e66482d1a7.jpg
Several days after the high-profile defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard concluded with Depp's victory worth $15 million in damages, the case remains widely discussed in the media. Not only fans of the two actors, but other celebrities have been inexorably sucked into the fascination of the Depp-Heard trial, sometimes taking sides or taking up a slightly more comfortable position on the fence.The action movie actor Dolph Lundgren, who worked with Heard on the Aquaman films, recently shared his impression of the actress during a conversation with Redline Steel chief executive Colin Wayne during a Memorial Day giveaway.Previously, Heard slammed the campaign to remove her from the film because of the trial with Depp. “Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” she said in a statement.Depp sued 36-year-old Heard over the article for the Washington Post she wrote in 2018 in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although Heard did not mention the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star, Depp insisted that her article harmed his reputation and career as he was dismissed from several films because of Heard's claims. The actress countersued Depp for $100Mln, claiming that her ex-husband and his former attorney Adam Waldman conspired to "defame" her. Although the jury on 1 June ruled that both Depp and Heard were liable for defamation, the actor was awarded $15 million in compensatory damages, and Heard received only $2 million as part of her countersuit.
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/the-best-is-yet-to-come-johnny-depp-plots-career-relaunch-following-court-win-against-amber-heard-1096023865.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081089959_135:0:1954:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_d236d8f31a49207ecc542fa47800a755.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
amber heard, johnny depp, dolph lundgren
'She's Terrific': Dolph Lundgren Speaks About Amber Heard in Wake of Her Defeat in Depp Trial
13:38 GMT 05.06.2022 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 05.06.2022)
Earlier this week, the jury in the Depp-Heard defamation trial ruled that the actress had damaged her ex-husband's reputation and career with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
Several days after the high-profile defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard concluded with Depp's victory worth $15 million in damages, the case remains widely discussed in the media.
Not only fans of the two actors, but other celebrities have been inexorably sucked into the fascination of the Depp-Heard trial, sometimes taking sides or taking up a slightly more comfortable position on the fence.
The action movie actor Dolph Lundgren, who worked with Heard on the Aquaman films, recently shared his impression of the actress during a conversation with Redline Steel chief executive Colin Wayne during a Memorial Day giveaway.
“She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London... She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to Earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute," Lundgren reportedly said.
Previously, Heard slammed the campaign to remove her from the film because of the trial with Depp. “Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” she said in a statement.
Depp sued 36-year-old Heard over the article for the Washington Post she wrote in 2018 in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although Heard did not mention the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star, Depp insisted that her article harmed his reputation and career as he was dismissed from several films because of Heard's claims. The actress countersued Depp for $100Mln, claiming that her ex-husband and his former attorney Adam Waldman conspired to "defame" her. Although the jury on 1 June ruled that both Depp and Heard were liable for defamation, the actor was awarded $15 million in compensatory damages, and Heard received only $2 million as part of her countersuit.