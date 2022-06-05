https://sputniknews.com/20220605/serbias-vucic-personally-oversees-preparations-for-lavrovs-visit-prime-minister-says-1096034934.html

Serbia's Vucic Personally Oversees Preparations for Lavrov's Visit, Prime Minister Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been forced to personally organise the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti reported that the authorities of Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia had banned the Russian foreign minister's plane from flying through their airspace.She added that the situation is further complicated by a visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 10. Both trips are taking placing when "no one wants to talk to anyone, let alone hear anyone else," according to Brnabic.Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko will meet with Vucic on Monday. The talks will focus, among other things, on Lavrov's visit.On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with many of them closing their airspace to all Russian flights.

