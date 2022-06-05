https://sputniknews.com/20220605/price-of-beer-in-london-hits-record-high-as-inflation-kicks-in-1096025406.html

Price of Beer in London Hits Record High As Inflation Kicks In

The rise in the cost of living which is tormenting UK residents has been well documented. However, the pain has been exacerbated by galloping inflation which... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

The price of a pint in the UK is hitting record highs as the cost of goods soar throughout the country.According to The Daily Mail, the price rise is largely down to increasingly expensive ingredients as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, and inflation.In 2008, drinkers paid an average of £2.30 per pint, but thanks to a leap in the price of ingredients this year, this has increased to £3.95 - a 72 percent rise since the 2008 financial crisis.The highest price per pint was recorded in London at £8.06, and the cheapest pint - just £1.79 - was found in Lancashire in the North-West. In total, 90,000 bars and pubs in the UK were examined.Industry representatives fear that customers may stop going to pubs if the price of a drink gets much higher.In early May, the Bank of England raised its forecast, predicting that inflation in the UK will reach an all-time high this year, exceeding 10 percent in the fourth quarter, as surging food and energy prices are being compounded by the Ukrainian crisis.

