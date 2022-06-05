Pakistani Security Agencies on High Alert Amid Rumours of Assassination Plot Against Imran Khan
In April, former federal minister of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry said that the country’s security agencies had uncovered a plot to "assassinate” Imran Khan. Chaudhry’s claim came just ahead of a no-confidence motion against the former prime minister.
Security agencies in adjoining areas of Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad have been put on high alert amid a visit by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to the residential area of Bani Gala, where the country's former PM has a residence.
The visit and beefed up security measures are taking place against the backdrop of allegations that there is an assassination plot against Khan.
A spokesperson for the Islamabad police said that Section 144 has already been imposed in Pakistan's capital, and gatherings have been banned in view of Imran Khan's expected arrival in Bani Gala, media reports said.
Bani Gala is a residential area in Islamabad which has been controversial ever since its establishment in 2000, as some localities were reportedly constructed on private land without permission.
It became famous after the former head of Pakistan's nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, constructed his house there.
Currently, the Bani Gala Mansion is the official residence of Khan.
In a series of tweets, Islamabad police said that Khan would be provided security as per law and also urged the former prime minister's security team to cooperate.
Islamabad Police Beefs Up Security Ahead of Imran Khan's Visit to Bani Gala
Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad and No Gatherings are Allowed
Islamabad Police Urges Security Teams of Imran Khan to Cooperate in Security
The PTI chairman’s nephew Hassan Niazi warned of an “aggressive response” if anything happens to Khan.
"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret [sic]", Niazi said, according to media reports.
Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in April this year claimed that a "plot" for the assassination of Khan had allegedly been uncovered by Pakistan’s security agencies.
Another PTI politician, Faisal Vawda, also made similar claims as he said a conspiracy had been hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to “sell the country”.
Notably, Khan, in an address to the Pakistani people ahead of the no-confidence motion against him, said that a “foreign country”, the US, as he later specified it, was trying to topple his government.
Khan was ousted from power on 10 April after a no-confidence motion was passed in Pakistan’s National Assembly with 174 votes against him.